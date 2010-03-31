COUNTY LAUNCHES VIRTUAL RECREATION CENTER WITH INDOOR AND OUTDOOR HOME ACTIVITIES

March 31, 2010 (San Diego)--The County of San Diego's Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) has launched a Virtual Recreation Center! This is your one-stop-shop for tips, tricks and tales to help you pass the downtime caused by school closures, quarantines and other County advisories. From virtual hikes to daily home fitness challenges, the site has both indoor and outdoor activities to adults and kids who are homebound.

"While our standard rallying cry is to encourage people to spend more time outside, we understand that recent realities may not make that feasible. We’re now poised to offer many of our incredible outdoor activities in an online environment, or in a manner that supports social distancing," the site states. Bookmark this page and check back often for new content. Below are items posted as of March 31:





Indoor Activities





Outdoor Activities





How You Can Help

We all have a role to play to help prevent the spread of coronavirus while offering support to those in need. Here are ways you can pay it forward.

Practice social distancing. Here are six tips for success!

Share and be aware. Following proper trail etiquette means exercising caution, using communication and acting with respect. Watch this award-winning video for the inside scoop!

Protect your pets! Here are seven things to keep in mind for their protection, as well as yours, as you venture into our park system.

Support a Live Well San Diego Partner. The County has established working relationships with hundreds of local businesses that embody the Live Well commitment to healthy, safe and thriving communities. Consider following them online, attending a virtual workshop, purchasing a gift card or ordering takeout to help keep them in business during this trying time.

Pledge to make a difference. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has joined forces with the San Diego Foundation to establish a COVID-19 Community Response Fund that makes emergency funding available to nonprofits and rescue crews helping to combat coronavirus, and those dedicated to providing support for affected individuals and businesses.