COUNTY LIBRARIES HALT CURBSIDE CHECKOUT OF BOOKS, GOES ONLINE ONLY

East County News Service

March 19, 2020 (San Diego) – Just one day after announcing curbside checkout of books, the County Library has issued a news release announcing curbside pickup plans are cancelled. Books and other materials will only be available online during the Covid-19 crisis. See the county’s full press release below for details.

Because of our County’s quickly moving response to the novel coronavirus, San Diego County’s 33 branch libraries, will NOT be able to offer the curbside pickup service we planned, and all branch libraries and the County’s two bookmobiles will be closed.

However, library patrons can still can still digitially access all the Library’s e-books and e-magazines around the clock — 24 hours a day, seven days a week — by downloading the Libby app for e-books or Flipster (under e-books and e-magazines) for e-magazines like Sports Illustrated, People, Time. Residents who do not have a library card, can sign up for an Instant Digital Card and use their mobile phone number as their library card! For details, go to the County News Center.

County library branches are closing today under the guidance of the California Department of Public Health and San Diego County’s Public Health Officer. There will be no returns accepted and the due dates will be extended for any and all materials currently out and until we re-open.