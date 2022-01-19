COUNTY LIBRARY EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery

Images via Bing

January 19, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Libraries aren't just about books anymore! The San Diego County library branches across our region have a variety of events and activities coming up in late January and early February, from book clubs to writers' groups to crafts classes and Zumba workouts. There's also lunches for seniors, laser tag for teens and much more.

Below are highlights in East County; find details on these plus a full list countywide at https://sdcl.bibliocommons.com/events/search/index.

Alpine Library: Drop-in tech help

Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, you can get help downloading the latest magazines, ebooks, and audiobooks for free, as well as get assistance using the Libby app on your new phone or tablet. Stop by and receive help from library staff on the use of the library's many free and fun digital resources.

Borrego Springs Library: Local writers’ group

Come workshop new writing with other local writers at the library on Thursdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.. At each weekly meeting writers read new material and receive a friendly critique. Meets weekly, regular attendance preferred for best outcome.

Crest Library: One-on-one device help

Most Thursdays including Jan. 20 and 27, drop in from 10-11 a.m. for help on how to use your smart phone, tablet or laptop.

Descanso Library: Senior lunches

Wednesdays from 12 to 12:30 p.m., Mountain Empire Community Center provides Senior Lunches in the parking lot of the library. Orders must be placed in advance. Please call for more information.

El Cajon Library: Caregiver resources

On January 20 at 10 a.m., Southern Caregiver Resource Center offers services to family caregivers of adults with chronic and disabling conditions or diseases. With a team of highly-qualified, professional staff, SCRC supports families through a full range of programs and services. There are similar programs in February.

Fletcher Hills Library: Comfy crafters

On the first Thursday each month at 10 a.m., bring your projects, teach others your craft, learn and have fun with fellow crafters.

Julian Library: Feeding San Diego

Feeding San Diego distributes fresh produce and pantry staples in the library's parking lot on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month from 9:30-11:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Lakeside Library: Book Club

This month the club will be discussing The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot"Determined to leave a mark on the world even though they are in the hospital and their days are dwindling, unlikely friends, seventeen-year-old Lenni and eighty-three-year-old Margot, devise a plan to create one hundred paintings showcasing the stories of the century they have lived.” The next meeting is January 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.

La Mesa Library: Drop-in tech help

Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. , this weekly program provideset help with specific questions and basic lessons on common applications. No registration required. Topics include: internet searching, setting up and using email, Microsoft Word, downloading library ebooks and more.

Lemon Grove Library: Book Club

Join the Lemon Grove Book Club monthly as they discuss the book selected for the particular month. The next meeting is Tuesday, February 8 from 10 am. to 12 p.m. The meetings take place the second Tuesday of every month at 10:00AM. The title for February will be "The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle" by Stuart Turton.

Poway Library: Zumba

Basic Zumba fitness class for adults is offered Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In the case of inclement weather, the class will be canceled.

Ramona Library: Caregiver resources

Stop by on Wednesday, January 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. to get more information about Southern Caregiver Resource Centers FREE classes for family caregivers caring for a loved one with memory loss, Alzheimer's or other Dementia.

Santee Library: High School Hangout

On Friday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., youths in grades 9-12 can enjoy an exciting night of free laser tag.

Spring Valley Library: Teen painting day

Teenagers can enjoy painting in the community room on Monday, January 24 from 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Spring Valley library: Sewing group

Bring your own sewing machine and materials each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to share your love of sewing and create projects.