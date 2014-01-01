COUNTY LIBRARY HOSTS LOCAL AUTHORS SHOWCASE JANUARY 27

By Pennell Paugh

On January 27, 7 to 9 p.m., San Diego Public Library is proud to sponsor the 2022 Showcase, featuring published works by San Diego's most talented authors. The event is live and in-person! The library will be featuring a stunning collection of display cabinets filled with locally authored books from several different genres. The display will be available for public browsing for the entire month of February, afterwards the books will be prepared to circulate for one year. Books will also be featured in an online exhibit. Please visit the Local Author website for more information and to view previous online exhibits.

Multi-award-winning local author T. Greenwood will be delivering a keynote speech. The evening will feature local jazz musicians, Ria & Aaron, light refreshments, a limited open mike event and a few more surprises.

Registration is highly suggested for authors and their guests.

For more information and to register for the event, select this link: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/event/57th-local-author-showcase-reception-registration.