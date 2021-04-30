COUNTY LIFTS MASK REQUIREMENT IN MOST OUTDOOR SETTINGS FOR FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE

Source: County New Service

April 30, 2021 (San Diego) -- Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in public unless they’re in crowded places. This is one of many activities the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers safer for people who are fully immunized.

Masks are still necessary in crowded outdoor events, such as concerts or sporting events, as well as for indoor activities, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

The state has adopted the new CDC mask guidelines and San Diego County is also easing the same restrictions in the region.

“Outdoor activities are deemed the safest, especially for people who are fully vaccinated,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “In addition to protecting yourself and others from COVID-19, getting vaccinated allows you to be in public, dine outdoor with friends and attend small gatherings without having to wear a mask.”

As of April 29, 38.9% of San Diego County residents age 16 and up are fully vaccinated and 54.9% have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of 16,897 tests reported April 29, only 1% were positive for new cases. The positive test rate has averaged 1.5% over the past two weeks.

Two new deaths were reported yesterday, including a woman n her 20s and a man in his sixties, both with underlying medical conditions.

Six new community outbreaks were confirmed yesterday including three in college/university settings, one in a restaurant/bar, one in a retail store and one in a K-12 grade school. Over the past week, 24 outbreaks were confirmed.