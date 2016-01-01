County lighting Administration Center in support of Sydney attack victims; Menorah lighting set for Dec. 22

Photo courtesy San Diego County Photo courtesy San Diego County

East County News Services

Dec. 17, 2025 (San Diego County) — Behind the support of San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson from District 2, the County of San Diego will illuminate its County Administration Center in blue and white tonight, Dec. 17.

The illumination in blue and white across from San Diego Bay, serves as a visible beacon of unity. It is being lit in remembrance of victims and to show solidarity with survivors of the recent anti-Semitic attack targeting the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia.

Fifteen innocent individuals were murdered by two gun-wielding terrorists. The gunfire resulted in dozens of injured victims who were celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach. See related story here

The county's gesture also celebrates Hanukkah, also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, and its timeless themes of perseverance, miracles and renewed hope. There will also be an official Menorah lighting at the County Administration Center after sundown on Monday, Dec. 22, the last night of Hanukkah.

"The only time that Hanukkah was recognized by the County in this way was when Supervisor Anderson requested it," said County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Z. Marks. "As a Jew, I'm grateful that Joel understands this is a sacred season of joy, love and light."

Tonight's lighting coincides with the fourth night of Hanukkah which began at sundown Dec. 14 and continues through Dec. 22. The eight-day celebration commemorates the ancient miracle of a small cruse of oil that burned for eight days, symbolizing hope, resilience, and the triumph of faith over adversity.

Anderson emphasized the county's commitment to religious inclusivity during the holiday season.

"Jordan is an incredible partner and I share his belief that all faiths should be recognized during this holiday season," Anderson said. "We refuse to place a cap on love and celebration here in San Diego County."

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who represents District 3 and has been vocal about menorah lighting at the County Administration building in the past, addressed the Sydney attacks on social media on Dec. 14.