COUNTY MEETING ON IDENTIFYING ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMUNITIES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS NOVEMBER 9

Source: County of San Diego

October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. The project is identifying Environmental Justice Communities within the unincorporated region of San Diego County. The County will provide project background information and would like your input to help explore priorities, issues and opportunities to inform potential options to expand the identification of “Environmental Justice Communities.” PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive your input on: November 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).

If you would like interpretation services available at the meeting, please contact Denise Vo in your preferred language at PDS.LongRangePlanning@sdcounty.ca.gov by November 2, 2022.

Please register in advance for the public meeting using the link provided below.

When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 6:00 pm

Where: Virtual Meeting Can be Accessed at this link below:

https://bit.ly/COSDEJElementWorkshop

For more information about the Project, please visit this link: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/longrangeplanning/ejcriteria.html

To sign up for updates on the Project, please visit https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/CASAND/subscriber/topics.

If you have any questions, please contact Denise Vo at PDS.LongRangePlanning@sdcounty.ca.gov or at the following phone number: (858) 505-6677.