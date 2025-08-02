COUNTY OFFERING FREE PET ADOPTIONS ALL AUGUST FOR CLEAR THE SHELTERS

By Sir Milo Loftin, County of San Diego Communications Office

August 2, 2025 (San Diego) - Every animal deserves a loving home. This August, you can help make that happen.

County Animal Services is waiving all pet adoption fees at the Bonita and Carlsbad animal shelters during the month of August for Clear the Shelters.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide initiative led by NBC and Telemundo-owned television stations to connect shelter animals with families ready to provide love, comfort and care. Since 2015, the campaign has helped more than 1 million pets across the country find permanent homes.

With shelters near capacity, this year’s goal is to find a home for every adoptable animal in our care.

All pets adopted from County shelters come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and include a one-year license for dogs living in the department’s service area—free of charge during August.

From cats and dogs to guinea pigs and turtles, many animals are waiting to meet their match. Visit the Animal Services adoptions page to browse available pets.

In-person adoption interactions are available Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shelters are open at both County locations:

South Shelter — 5821 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902

North Shelter — 2481 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011

Staff recommend choosing a second or third pet option in case your first choice is adopted before your visit.

County Animal Services promotes the humane and responsible care of pets and works every day to find foster and forever homes for every healthy and adoptable animal. The department partners with more than 300 rescue organizations and provides daily care for animals in need.

If you’re not ready to adopt, fostering is another way to help. It gives animals time to adjust to a home environment and prepares them for adoption by socializing them with people and other pets.

You can support local animals in need by donating to the Spirit Fund, which provides free, often life-saving veterinary care for injured and sick pets at County shelters. You can also help by donating items from the County Animal Services wish list or volunteering your time to support the animals in our care.





This August, help us Clear the Shelters — and give a homeless pet the second chance they deserve.