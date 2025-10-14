County offering two no-cost flu vaccination events this week

Locations are in Spring Valley and San Diego

By Anita Lightfoot, County of San Diego Communications Office

October 14, 2025 (San Diego) - Cooler temperatures have arrived in San Diego, and influenza is already threatening to make this another rough flu season.

The County is hosting two cost-free flu vaccine events in local communities. Up to 200 doses of flu vaccines will be available at each event. Anyone wanting to get immunized can walk in without an appointment and get a free flu shot regardless of residence or insurance status.

Tuesday, October 14th 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at San Diego County Library-Casa De Oro branch (Address: 9805 Campo Rd. Spring Valley, CA 91977)

Thursday, October 16th 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at San Diego City Library – Oak Park branch (Address: 2802 54th San Diego, CA 92105)

With the 2025-26 season just starting, the County already has recorded two deaths from the flu.

San Diego County last season recorded nearly 40,000 cases of the flu, which was the highest seen in the last five seasons. Among them were 220 deaths compared to 63 deaths in the previous season. Sadly, seven of those deaths last season were children.

The flu vaccine is safe and effective and is your best protection against severe illness. Getting vaccinated lessens your chance of missing work, having to visit a healthcare provider and even being hospitalized. Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza like older adults and the very young.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months of age and older get an annual flu vaccine. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop, so it’s best to get your vaccine now before the holidays when the virus can spread quickly at seasonal gatherings. Mothers can protect their infants under 6 months by getting flu vaccine during the pregnancy.

Flu vaccinations can be scheduled through a health care provider or local pharmacy.

Online, people can secure an appointment at My Turn – California Vaccine Scheduling & Information Site. Those without insurance can get the vaccine at a County health clinic.

County Health and Human Services Agency publishes the Respiratory Viruses Surveillance report, which tracks key flu, COVID-19, and RSV indicators and summarizes respiratory virus surveillance in the region.