COUNTY OFFERS COVID TEST KITS TO COMMUNITY GROUPS AND AGENCIES IN AT-RISK COMMUNITIES

Source: County of San Diego Health and Human Services

May 5, 2022 (San Diego) -- The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) has received COVID-19 self-test kits from the state. Distribution criteria and a distribution plan have been developed to ensure that those at highest risk of illness and death from COVID-19 infection and those in low income and underserved communities receive these kits.

Kits will be distributed based on the following criteria:

Community Based Organizations (CBOs) that are located in the health equity zip codes . The health equity metric measures the positivity rate in the most disproportionately impacted communities. These communities are identified in the healthy places index as census tracts that have less healthy community conditions such as low median income, education completeness, and health care access.

Agencies that provide services to individuals and families that earn an income of less than or equal to 200% of the Federal Income Guidelines (i.e., Medi-Cal, and State and Federally funded Head Starts and State Preschools).

Populations that have lower vaccination rates and higher rates of disease and deaths from COVID-19 (i.e., African American/Black, Hispanic, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander).

Rural areas with limited COVID-19 testing sites (i.e., Borrego Springs, Julian, Pine Valley, Potrero, Ramona, Valley Center).

If you have an agency/organization interested in receiving kits, please email Lora at loraanne.cayanan@sdcounty.ca.gov or Flora at flora.zaki@sdcounty.ca.gov.