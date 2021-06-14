COUNTY OFFICES TO REOPEN TUESDAY

Masks still mandatory in certain County facilities, including healthcare settings and all facilities serving as “Cool Zones.”

By Gig Conaughton , County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: Guardian of Water Sculpture outside San Diego County Administration Center - Courtesy: County of San Diego

June 14, 2021 (San Diego) -- Starting Tuesday June 15, all County of San Diego offices and facilities will reopen to the public.

Hours of operation may vary at different departments and people are recommended to check ahead.

Members of the public who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask inside most County facilities. Visit for coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine for information on where to receive a vaccine.