COUNTY OFFICIALS ENCOURAGE BUSINESSES TO REQUIRE EMPLOYEE VACCINATION OR FREQUENT COVID TESTING

By Katie Cadiao, County of San Diego Communications Office

Video by James Kecskes

August 18, 2021 (San Diego) - County officials Monday encouraged local businesses and employers to implement stricter COVID-19 measures amid a spike in new virus cases. Officials recommended businesses implement a requirement for employees to either show proof of vaccination, or subject themselves to regular testing.

The recommendations come in response to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region. In the past 30 days, 92 percent of new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated. In addition, 98 percent of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are in unvaccinated patients.