County opens cool zones due to extreme heat advisory

October 28, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat advisory for San Diego County’s valleys and inland areas. Temperatures up to 94 degrees are forecast today and up to 96 degrees tomorrow.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. The County of San Diego's Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) has opened cool zones (free air-conditioned spaces). Click here for all cool zone locations countywide and scroll down for cool zone sites in East County and San Diego County’s inland region:

Alpine

Alpine Branch Library

1752 Alpine Blvd

Alpine, CA 91901

Campo

Campo-Lake Morena Branch Library

31356 Highway 94

Campo, CA 91906

Descanso

Descanso Branch Library

9545 River Dr

Descanso, CA 91916

El Cajon

Fletcher Hills Branch Library

576 Garfield Ave

El Cajon, CA 92020

El Cajon Branch Library

201 E Douglas Ave

El Cajon, CA 92020

Crest Branch Library

105 Juanita Ln

El Cajon, CA 92021

Heritage of the Americas Museum

12110 Cuyamaca College Dr West

El Cajon, CA 92019

4S Ranch

4S Ranch Branch Library

10433 Reserve Dr

San Diego, CA 92127

Jacumba

Jacumba Branch Library

44605 Old Hwy 80

Jacumba, CA 91934

The Highlands Senior Citizens Group

44681 Old Highway 80

Jacumba, CA 91934

Julian

Julian Branch Library

1850 Highway 78

Julian, CA 92036

Lakeside

Lakeside Branch Library

12428 Woodside Ave

Lakeside, CA 92040

Lakeside Community Center

9841 Vine St

Lakeside, CA 92040

Pine Valley

Pine Valley Branch Library

28804 Old Hwy 80

Pine Valley, CA 91962

Potrero

Potrero Branch Library

24883 Potrero Valley Rd

Potrero, CA 91963

Poway

Poway Branch Library

13137 Poway Rd

Poway, CA 92064

Poway Community Park

13094 Civic Center Dr

Poway, CA 92064

Ramona

Ramona Branch Library

1275 Main St

Ramona, CA 92065

City of San Diego

Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library

5188 Zion Ave

San Diego, CA 92119

Carmel Mountain Ranch Library

12095 World Trade Dr

San Diego, CA 92128

Rancho Bernardo Branch Library

17110 Bernardo Center Dr

San Diego, CA 92128

Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Branch Library

9005 Aero Dr

San Diego, CA 92123

Tierrasanta Branch Library

4985 La Cuenta Dr

San Diego, CA 92124

Santee

Santee Branch Library

9255 Carlton Hills Blvd #17

Santee, CA 92071





