County opens cool zones due to extreme heat advisory

October 28, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat advisory for San Diego County’s valleys and inland areas. Temperatures up to 94 degrees are forecast today and up to 96 degrees tomorrow.
Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. The County of San Diego's Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) has opened cool zones (free air-conditioned spaces). Click here for all cool zone locations countywide and scroll down for cool zone sites in East County and San Diego County’s inland region:
Alpine
Alpine Branch Library
1752 Alpine Blvd
Alpine, CA 91901
Campo
Campo-Lake Morena Branch Library
31356 Highway 94
Campo, CA 91906
Descanso
Descanso Branch Library
9545 River Dr
Descanso, CA 91916
El Cajon
Fletcher Hills Branch Library
576 Garfield Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon Branch Library
201 E Douglas Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Crest Branch Library
105 Juanita Ln
El Cajon, CA 92021
Heritage of the Americas Museum
12110 Cuyamaca College Dr West
El Cajon, CA 92019
4S Ranch
4S Ranch Branch Library
10433 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Jacumba
Jacumba Branch Library
44605 Old Hwy 80
Jacumba, CA 91934
The Highlands Senior Citizens Group
44681 Old Highway 80
Jacumba, CA 91934
Julian
Julian Branch Library
1850 Highway 78
Julian, CA 92036
Lakeside
Lakeside Branch Library
12428 Woodside Ave
Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside Community Center
9841 Vine St
Lakeside, CA 92040
Pine Valley
Pine Valley Branch Library
28804 Old Hwy 80
Pine Valley, CA 91962
Potrero
Potrero Branch Library
24883 Potrero Valley Rd
Potrero, CA 91963
Poway
Poway Branch Library
13137 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Poway Community Park
13094 Civic Center Dr
Poway, CA 92064
Ramona
Ramona Branch Library
1275 Main St
Ramona, CA 92065
City of San Diego
Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library
5188 Zion Ave
San Diego, CA 92119
Carmel Mountain Ranch Library
12095 World Trade Dr
San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo Branch Library
17110 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92128
Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Branch Library
9005 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Tierrasanta Branch Library
4985 La Cuenta Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Santee
Santee Branch Library
9255 Carlton Hills Blvd #17
Santee, CA 92071
Recent comments