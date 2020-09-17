COUNTY OPENS EROSION CONTROL CENTER FOR VALLEY FIRE BUSINESSES, RESIDENTS

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

September 17, 2020 (Alpine) - The County has opened a new erosion control center in Alpine Thursday to help businesses and homeowners in the areas burned by the Valley Fire by giving out free sandbags, fiber rolls and items to stabilize properties before winter rains arrive.

The Erosion Control Homeowners’ Assistance Center is located at San Diego County’s Alpine Road Station at 2914 Tavern Road and is being opened specifically for unincorporated residents and businesses inside the burn areas.

Starting today the center will be open to those business and property owners from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Through this weekend, appointments will not be required. Appointments will be required starting Monday. People can make an appointment to pick up erosion control materials by calling the County’s Stormwater hotline at (888) 846-0800.

In addition to the free sandbags, fiber rolls and stakes, people can get brochures showing how to properly install the items so that rains don’t damage properties by washing people’s soil away.

County Department of Public Works staff will also be at the center to advise people about how to protect their properties, homes, garages, sheds and other structures.

Staff will also be able to go to people’s properties to visually inspect and offer information about the best practices to protect structures.


