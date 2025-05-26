COUNTY PARKS HITS BULLSEYE WITH NEW ARCHERY RANGE IN LAKESIDE

County News Center

Photo courtesy County News Center: Elizabeth Howe, member of U.S. Archery team U8 Women's Barebow, takes a shot at the new outdoor archery range in Lakeside.

May 26, 2025 (Lakeside) – The County opened its much-anticipated outdoor Archery Range at Kumeyaay Valley Park last week.

Located at 10964 Ashwood Street in Lakeside, the new facility fills a community need for public outdoor archery ranges in San Diego County to support both beginner and competitive-level archery training.

“We’re so excited to be bringing this new and much anticipated archery range to East County,” said San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents the district where the range is located. “It will continue to enhance our region by providing all residents with a new outdoor space to engage in this sport.”

The park was selected for the archery range because of its location. There are currently no public outdoor ranges in East County. This new range will increase access to the sport by reducing travel times.

The self-regulated range is open from 8:30 a.m. to sunset and features 10 shooting lanes designed for different skill levels. It is fully ADA-compliant with accessible footpaths, parking, shooting lanes and toilet facilities.

Parks and Recreation staff engaged with local archery advocacy groups, archery clubs, archery industry professionals and the Lakeside Community Planning Group to create an amenities list for the range.