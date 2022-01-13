COUNTY PROPOSES HOMELESS SHELTER LOCATIONS IN EAST COUNTY: VIRTUAL MEETINGS ON SPRING VALLEY SITES JAN. 14 AND 18

East County News Service
January 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – County Supervisors recently directed staff to find potential locations for homeless shelters in East County. Now staff has proposed several sites in Spring Valley and Lakeside.
The Spring Valley Community Planning Group will hold a hearing on January 14 at 7 p.m. Watch for a link to view the meeting here.
In addition, the County will hold a webinar on January 18 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on proposed safe parking and sleeping cabins at the park and ride located at 3601 Avocado Blvd. in Spring Valley. Click here to join the meeting Or call in +1 619-343-2539, 538323931# Phone Conference ID: 538 323 931#.
The proposed Spring Valley sites include:
The county site does not list address of the Lakeside proposals which include sleeping cabins, safe cabins and RV parking along with restroom and laundry facilities.
See maps above and below.
