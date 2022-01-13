COUNTY PROPOSES HOMELESS SHELTER LOCATIONS IN EAST COUNTY: VIRTUAL MEETINGS ON SPRING VALLEY SITES JAN. 14 AND 18

East County News Service

January 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – County Supervisors recently directed staff to find potential locations for homeless shelters in East County. Now staff has proposed several sites in Spring Valley and Lakeside.

The Spring Valley Community Planning Group will hold a hearing on January 14 at 7 p.m. Watch for a link to view the meeting here.

In addition, the County will hold a webinar on January 18 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on proposed safe parking and sleeping cabins at the park and ride located at 3601 Avocado Blvd. in Spring Valley. Click here to join the meeting Or call in +1 619-343-2539, 538323931# Phone Conference ID: 538 323 931#.

The proposed Spring Valley sites include:

A. Sleeping cabins or safe parking at the park and ride, 3601 Avocado Blvd.

B. Save storage and services day center at Goodland Acres County Park, 8848 Troy Street

C. A congregate shelter or sleeping cabins on Cal Trans property at Sweetwater and Orville

D. Permanent housing (tiny homes) or sleeping cabins on Cal Trans property at Sweetwater and Troy

The county site does not list address of the Lakeside proposals which include sleeping cabins, safe cabins and RV parking along with restroom and laundry facilities.

See maps above and below.