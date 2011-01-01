COUNTY PUBLIC ASSISTANCE PAYMENTS TO CONTINUE; RENEWALS, STATUS REPORTS DEFERRED

By By Tracy DeFore , County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo courtesy: County of San Diego

Medi-Cal, CalWORKs, CalFresh and General Relief benefit payments for current customers will continue uninterrupted through April, May and June and certain paperwork is deferred until further notice.

The County began sending texts and calls Wednesday to San Diegans who receive the benefits to let them know about the change and confirm that benefits will continue through June.

If additional information is required on a case, the County will contact them at a later date.

Customers can call the Access Customer Service Center at 1-866-262-9881 if they have any questions.

New applicants for these programs can visit the County’s Self Sufficiency or MyBenefits CalWIN web pages for more information.