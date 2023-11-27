County public health officials urge childhood and adolescent vaccine schedule

By Fernanda Lopez Halvorson, County of San Diego Communications Office

January 9, 2026 (San Diego) - County public health officials continue to encourage childhood and adolescent vaccinations recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The County’s vaccine schedule aligns with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the West Coast Health Alliance . These recommendations follow a recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to modify its vaccine schedule

Childhood and adolescent vaccines help protect against a variety of diseases and have safeguarded millions from serious illness and even death for decades.

The County recommends immunizations for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, RSV, flu and Covid at appropriate ages.

“All parents want their children to be healthy,” said Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Maintaining a regular vaccination schedule remains the best way to protect our children, their peers and our community from preventable diseases. These vaccines have been studied for safety and effectiveness for decades and it is important that parents and caregivers stay up to date on all recommended doses.”

Among the other recommended childhood vaccines are DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis/whooping cough), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine), chickenpox and polio.