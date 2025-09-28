County public safety leader recognized with national justice award

By Sir Milo Loftin, County of San Diego Communications Office

September 28, 2025 (San Diego) - San Diego County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Strong has been honored with the inaugural Partners for Justice Champion Award for his leadership and innovative support of public defense.

The national nonprofit Partners for Justice (PFJ) launched the award to highlight public policy leaders who show exceptional commitment to supporting public defenders and advancing equity in the justice system.

Strong, who leads the County’s Public Safety Group, was recognized for his role in bringing PFJ to San Diego and supporting innovative services for young people involved in the legal system.

“This recognition reflects the tireless work of our defenders, advocates and community partners who stand alongside individuals navigating some of the hardest moments of their lives,” Strong said. “True justice is only possible when people—no matter their circumstances—have the support, dignity and representation they deserve.”

Under Strong’s guidance, San Diego County became the only PFJ site nationwide to focus exclusively on children and young people in the criminal legal system. Three PFJ client advocates now work directly with the County Public Defender’s Office, connecting youth to housing, health care, education and other critical services.

Since 2023, PFJ advocates have supported more than 300 young people, successfully meeting their identified service needs 87% of the time.

County Public Defender Paul Rodriguez said Strong’s leadership was key in making the partnership a reality. “Andrew had the vision to connect us with PFJ, encouraged our collaboration and helped us find the resources to make this partnership work,” Rodriguez said.