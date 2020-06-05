COUNTY READIES TO REOPEN WIDE RANGE OF ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, BUT URGES TESTING OF PROTESTORS AND PEOPLE WITH COVID SYMPTOMS

240 new cases and 6 more deaths reported

Source: County News Service

Photo: Wineries such as Hatfield Creek Winery in Ramona are among the local businesses that may be able to open starting June 12.

June 5, 2020 (San Diego) -- Starting June 9, beachgoers will be allowed to park in lots at local beaches, the County announced today, though coastal communities may opt for stricter rules. The County also received new guidance from the state on additional sectors that can reopen, with restrictions, as early as Friday, June 12 including:

Gyms

Hotels

Bars and wineries

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Professional sports without spectators

Day camps

Campgrounds and RV parks

Family entertainment (bowling alleys, batting cages, etc.)

Card rooms and racetracks



Music, film and television production

The County is evaluating the state guidance and will provide a timeline for individual sectors in the coming days. While the state guidance provides public health modifications that should be in place prior to the reopening of individual sectors, the county public health officer will make the final decision about when individual industries can reopen based on local COVID-19 data.

“As we reopen businesses and increase activities, we must continue to be vigilant and maintain strategies to decrease the spread of COVID-19,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H, County public health officer. “Practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance when you come into contact with individuals outside your household and using a face covering help prevent the spread of this virus.”

Symptomatic San Diegans, especially people who participated in recent protests, are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19. Tens of thousands of people marched and rallied in communities countywide in the past week during the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests, which are protected by free speech rights despite a county ban on gatherings that remains in place.

People showing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and arrange for testing. If you don’t have a health care provider, call 2-1-1 and ask for a public health nurse who will give you a referral.

Residents without symptoms who want to get a COVID-19 test should check first with their health care provider. They can also get tested at a state or County site where tests are administered for free.

COVID-19 Testing, Cases and Deaths

Testing:

An all-time single-day high of 5,936 tests were reported to the County on June 4 and 240 or 4% were positive.

3.0% was yesterday’s 14-day, rolling average percentage of positive tests.

Cases:

240 new cases were reported for a San Diego County total of 8,180.

1,397 or 17.1% of the total cases have required hospitalization.

397 or 4.9% of all cases had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Deaths:

Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported today, bringing the region’s total deaths to 294.

Three women and three men died, and their ages ranged from 46 to 94 years.

Five had underlying medical conditions and one did not.

The number of active outbreaks, deaths and cases are:

53 active outbreaks; 42 at congregate living facilities and 11 in community settings.

19 outbreaks with 791 cases, including 78 deaths in skilled nursing facilities.

23 outbreaks with 842 cases, including 66 deaths in other congregate settings.

11 outbreaks with 365 cases, including five deaths in community settings.

More COVID-19 Information

The County's COVID-19 webpage contains additional information on the disease, including a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. The data is also broken down by gender, race and ethnic/race group. The County also publishes the Weekly Coronavirus Disease Surveillance Report. An interactive dashboard with several COVID-19 indicators is being updated daily. For more information, visit coronavirus-sd.com.






