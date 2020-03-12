No appointments necessary for birth, death & marriage certificates to meet pent-up pandemic & back-to-school demand, and for customers without internet access and/or credit/debit cards

By: Jonathan Goetz

Photo: Grand Opening of Santee location, March 12, 2020 (Photo Credit: Michael Uyeda)

August 10, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego County Recorder's offices will be offering expanded office hours with a Saturday “no appointment necessary” walk-in day on August 14, 2021, to meet pent-up pandemic period demand for birth, death, and marriage certificates (all vital records). Currently, Ernie Dronenburg requires appointments during the week, but this event will not require appointments for what he has dubbed “Vital Records Day.” The special Saturday walk-in services are offered at the County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk's Chula Vista, San Marcos, and Santee locations.

San Diego Recorder Dronenburg is proud to offer these additional services, this Saturday, to meet the unusually high demand from the back-to-school season (birth certificates are required to register) and for folks getting back to work. Customers can walk-in to select locations on “Vital Records Day” between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to receive a copy of their birth, death, and/or marriage certificates.

The San Diego County Recorder’s Office partners with VitalChek, an independent private company that specializes in providing safe and secure vital record certificates by mail, ordered from the comfort and convenience of home, or wherever one has access to the internet. Orders may be placed through VitalChek’s website www.vitalchek.com; by fax through (866) 233-1057; and by phone through (877) 459-1061 (phone service is only available Monday through Friday during regular business hours). Details from the County Recorder's site (be careful when following links you aren't sure of) can be found at https://arcc.sdcounty.ca.gov/Pages/birthdeath-certificates.aspx#online

In addition to the cost of the certificates, VitalChek charges a handling fee of $12.95 for all orders. Expedited delivery is available for an additional fee of $19.00; otherwise, the certificate(s) will be returned via regular mail.

Photo: Dronenburg in San Diego's Golden Hall/Election Central, November 6, 2018 (Photo Credit: Jonathan Goetz)

Dronenburg commented, “We are servicing a pent-up demand for vital records, which include birth, death, and marriage certificates from the pandemic period, for parents preparing for the new school year and folks getting back to work.”

Hours for "Vital Records Day" at the following Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk locations: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

The County Recorder’s office maintains birth, death, and marriage records for events that occurred within San Diego County. You may be able to order records from other jurisdictions from Vital Chek (apostilles).

The cost of a Birth Certificate is $28.00; the cost of a Death Certificate is $21.00; and the cost of a Marriage Certificate is $15.00. Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card. Vital Records requests can also be made by mail, fax or online at www.VitalChek.com

Dronenburg concluded, “Customer service is my number one priority, and this is part of our effort to always put customers first.”