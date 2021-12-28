COUNTY RELEASE DRAFT EIR ON COTTONWOOD SAND MINING PROJECT: PUBLIC MEETINGS SET IN JANUARY

By Miriam Raftery

Images via Stop Cottonwood Sand Mine

December 28, 2021 (San Diego) – A Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) is now available on the controversial proposed Cottonwood Sand Mining project along the Sweetwater River on the Cottonwood Golf Club site. There are several opportunities for the public to weigh in, including an in-person meeting January 12 at Hillsdale Middle School in Rancho San Diego and an online/phone teleconference January 19. You can also submit comments via mail or email, which must be received by February 14 at 4 p.m.

The project at 2131 Willow Glen Road would extract around 6.4 million tons of sand over 10 years from 214.4 acres. The developer contends the sand is needed for construction and road building in our region. The project has drawn opposition from thousands of local residents concerned over harm to wildlife in the adjacent national wildlife preserve as well as impacts on residents including traffic, noise, and air quality.Their concerns are documented at the Stop Cottonwood Sand Mine site: https://www.stopcottonwoodsandmine.com/

Below are details provided by the County’s Planning and Development Services Department on the DEIR and how you can make your voice heard. Be sure to reference the project name and number in your comments.

Dear Interested Stakeholder,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of San Diego is circulating for public review a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act, along with a Major Use Permit (MUP) and Reclamation Plan (RP) for the Cottonwood Sand Mining project. The DEIR can be reviewed at http://www.sdcounty.ca.gov/pds/ceqa_public_review.html and at the Planning & Development Services (PDS), Project Processing Counter, 5510 Overland Avenue, Suite 110, San Diego, California 92123. Comments on the DEIR must be sent to the PDS address listed below and should reference the project number and name. The County encourages written comments on the project to be submitted in electronic format.

COTTONWOOD SAND MINING PROJECT (PDS2018-MUP-18-023), (PDS2018-RP-18-001); LOG NO. PDS2018-ER-18-19-007; SCH#2019100513

The Cottonwood Sand Mining Project (Project) proposes the conversion of the existing Cottonwood Golf Club golf courses to a ten-year sand mining operation with an additional two-year reclamation period. Approximately 214.4 acres of the approximately 280-acre site are proposed for extractive use which would occur in a total of four phases. The extraction process would occur in three phases over the span of ten years and the cleanup, equipment removal, and final reclamation would occur in the fourth phase over 2 years. Areas included within the Project boundary that are not disturbed by mining would be subject to habitat improvement through removal of invasive species in the river channel (if necessary) or would be left in their current condition including the existing Sweetwater River channel. The Project would make certain improvements to Willow Glen Drive prior to beginning mining operations. The Project’s mining operations would extract, process, and transport aggregate consisting primarily of sand suitable for Portland cement concrete. Approximately 4.3 million cubic yards (cy) (6.40 million tons) of material are proposed to be extracted, with approximately 3.8 million cy (5.7 million tons) produced for market use. Sand excavation and processing would occur Monday through Friday, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Trucking operations for material sales would occur Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. There would be no processing of materials or trucking from the site on Saturdays, Sundays, and major holidays. Reclamation of the site would include the removal of all manmade structures, grading to achieve final landforms, incorporation of accumulated wash fines and salvaged topsoil, and revegetation and monitoring. The Project requires a Major Use Permit (MUP) and Reclamation Plan (RP).

The project is located at 3121 Willow Glen Drive within the Valle De Oro Community Planning Area within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. The project site extends west to east from approximately 600 feet east of the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Jamacha Road, to approximately 0.25 miles west of the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Drive. Willow Glen Drive parallels the north side of the project site and Steele Canyon Road bisects the western portion of the site.

The DEIR identifies significant environmental impacts to the following environmental factors: Aesthetics; Biological Resources; Cultural Resources; Noise, Paleontological Resources, and Tribal Cultural Resources. Impacts to Aesthetics, even with mitigation measures, would remain significant and unavoidable. All other potential significant impacts would be reduced to less than significant with implementation of mitigation measures. The DEIR documents can also be reviewed at the Rancho San Diego Library, located at 11555 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon, CA 92019 and the Casa de Oro Library, located at 9805 Campo Rd., #180, Spring Valley, CA 91977. Comments on the DEIR must be received by the County no later than February 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (60-day public review period). Comments on the DEIR must be sent to Robert Hingtgen , Planning & Development Services, 5510 Overland Avenue, Suite 310, San Diego, CA 92123 or emailed to Robert.Hingtgen@sdcounty.ca.gov.

There are two options to participate in an in-person or virtual meeting and the same project material will be covered at both meetings.

An in-person public meeting will be held on the DEIR on Wednesday, January 12, 2022from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Hillsdale Middle School Multipurpose Room, 1301 Brabham Street, El Cajon, CA 92019.

A following online/phone-in public meeting/teleconference will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The meeting may be accessed at this web link: https://bit.ly/CottonwoodSandMine or the meeting can be accessed by calling (619) 343-2539 and providing conference ID number 972 237 701#.

For additional information regarding the Project, please contact Bronwyn Brown by e-mail at Bronwyn.Brown@sdcounty.ca.gov or by phone at (858) 414-3244.

Thank you for your time and we look forward to hearing from you.