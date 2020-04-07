COUNTY RELEASES RACIAL BREAKDOWN ON COVID-19 AS TOTAL CASES REACH 1,404

By Miriam Raftery

April 7, 2020 (San Diego) – Following news reports this about high rates of COVID-19 cases among African-Americans in Chicago, civil rights activists have called on the U.S., cities and counties to release racial data on coronavirus cases. Yesterday, San Diego County health official released available data, which indicates that of the 71% of cases for which racial data was reported, the breakdown is consistent with the County's racial and ethnic demographics.

Of 1,404 confirmed case to date, 405 (29%) did not include an ethnic background.

Of the 999 (71%) of cases that did report ethnic background, 49% are white, 31% Hispanic,10% Asian, 6% African American, and 4% other.

That tracks closely to the county’s ethnic composition based on the last census, which reported 45% white, 34% Hispanic or Latino, 12% Asian, 5% African-American, with the remainder multiple races or other ethnicities.

For the first time in a week, no new deaths were reported yesterday. However total confirmed cases jumped to 1,404 including 78 new cases over the prior day. Of those, 19.2% have required hospitalized and 7.3% were placed in intensive care units.

To date, 19 San Diego County residents have died of COVID-19; 15 of those were men and four were women.

The County’s COVID-19 webpage now contains a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. The data will also be broken down by ethnic group. For more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com.

“While we’re happy to see no deaths reported in the past day, it does not mean we won’t see additional COVID-19 fatalities. Deaths are often a lagging indicator,” said Eric McDonald, M.D., M.P.H., medical director of the County Epidemiology and Immunization Services branch. “The most effective way to keep people from getting the virus and to prevent potential deaths is by staying home and wearing a face covering while in public conducting essential activities.”

Homemade masks, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable, since these items can be washed and reused. Facial coverings don’t need to be used when people are at home. First 5 San Diego compiled a list of guides for making your own covering.

County officials also talked about other measures and resources to deal with COVID-19. To date:

More than 18,000 tests have been administered to San Diegans, including 827 tests reported April 5.

The County has distributed over 1.7 million personal protective equipment items to local health care providers, including over 694,000 N-95 respirators, nearly 337,000 surgical face masks and more than 673,000 gloves.

A total of 2,026 hotel rooms have been secured to isolate people who have potential COVID-19 symptoms and people who have health vulnerabilities and have no place to live.

Of the 1,585 rooms for County Public Health Services use, 159 are occupied by 165 guests.

Of the 441 rooms assigned to the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, 188 are being occupied by 312 people who are at higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

Stay Connected to Seniors

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are required to stay physically distant, but this does not mean we can’t be socially connected.

During physical distancing, seniors could feel more isolated than ever. Here’s how you can help:

Check on your elderly neighbors, family and friends.

You can reach out to a handful of neighbors to see if they need anything.

Volunteer to go buy their groceries and supplies.

Show seniors how to use video chat to talk to others using smartphones, laptops or tablets.

Do a phone or text chain which may work better for older adults unfamiliar with video chatting apps.

Write simple messages and leave them at their door or mailbox.

It is important for older adults to remain connected and active. The County’s Live Well at Home webpage has a link specifically for Seniors and Older Adults which offers our “Feeling Fit” videos, an exercise program for older adults that you can do at home, even if you have limited mobility. That page will also link you to San Diego Oasis, which offers a “Morning Meditations with Merry” class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

If you or someone you know is feeling depressed and isolated, please call the County’s Access and Crisis Line at 1-888-724-7240 to speak with an experienced counselor, who can also provide you with a referral to meet your needs and help determine eligibility.

Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors

Low-income adults 60 and older who are homebound due to illness or disability may request to have meals delivered to them if they are registered with a County of San Diego nutrition provider that offers this service.

All eligible seniors who were previously attending a congregate dining site now can pick up a “to-go” meal or request a home-delivered meal to ensure continued access to food. To be connected to this service you can call 1-800-339-4661.

Through additional delivery routes and new volunteer staff, senior nutrition providers have nearly doubled the amount of daily home delivered meals served throughout San Diego.

Thirteen Community Emergency Response Team volunteers from around the County have assisted Feeding San Diego and the San Diego Food Bank with 4 large scale food distribution events. This partnership resulted in over 3,700 families in need receiving food during these events.

For more information about home-delivered meals or nutrition services supported by the County of San Diego, contact the program via email or call 800-339-4661. You can always call 2-1-1 to get connected to resources in your area.





