COUNTY REMAINS IN RED TIER, AVOIDS NEW SHUTDOWNS FOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County Public Health Officer

September 23, 2020 (San Diego) – The state announced yesterday that San Diego County will remain in tier two, the red tier, after narrowly keeping COVID-19 cases just below the threshold that would have shifted our region into the more restrictive tier one, or purple tier. That means that recently reopened businesses won’t have to shut down again or reduce current capacity for at least two weeks and schools retain the option to provide in-classroom learning.

Even though the state rejected the county’s argument to exclude San Diego State University’s outbreak cases from the county’s total, the region remained under 7 cases per 100,000 – but just barely, at 6.9 per 100,000 for the assessment period ending Sept. 12.

The state uses two metrics, case rates and testing positivity rates, to determine which tier to assign. On positivity rates, the county is doing much better at 3.8%, well below the 4.9% that would qualify for the even less restrictive orange tier. But both metrics would have to be met.

To drop down into the orange tier, which would allow many businesses to increase capacity, the county would have to keep its positivity rate down and show a reduction in its case rase below the required threshholds for at least two weeks. Due to a lag time in assessments, the soonest that could occur would be three weeks from now.

The state also eased restrictions on nail salons, which along with hair salons and barber shops will now be allowed to stay open inside even if a county shifts back into the purple tier in the future.

Yesterday, County health officials announced 222 new cases reported on Sept. 21, of which only 29 were tied to SDSU’s outbreak. The county also reported five new deaths, all people in their 50s and early 60s. Three of them did not have any underlying health conditions. Our county has had a total of 765 deaths since the pandemic began.

At a meeting of County Supervisors yesterday afternoon, County public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten called the state’s decision “good news” that is “supportive of regaining economic activity.”

Cases spiked after a mid-June reopening of many businesses, then leveled off in August after the state imposed restrictions. New openings since then, along with the labor day weekend, could yet lead to an uptick in cases.

Dr.Wooten told Supervisors she and her staff have been meeting with colleges and universities that have reopened to review their safety plans and provide best practices. “We are trying to get in front of any potential issues,” she said.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob stated,”I just learned on another call that COVID deaths rank 7th in San Diego County among causes of death That’s not a good place for us to be and we don’t want it to get any worse. Health and safety of our residents is number one in my mind.” She noted that colleges and universities have a choice and praised those that have opted for distance learning this semester, including the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District in East County. “Some have made a very responsible choice to just do online learning. They don’t have to invite everyone to come on campus and party,” she stated, adding that K-12 districts are being careful in deciding how to let students return to schools.

But she observed, “Our businesses in our community do not have a choice, and that troubles me greatly.”

Supervisor Jim Desmond voiced frustration over the state restrictions on businesses and said he wants decisions “back down to local control.”

Businesses have been hurting at restrictions that in some cases are not sustainable, as with the 10% capacity limit on gyms. But reopening, while healthy for business profits, can also put workers and the public at increased risk of exposure to the virus.

Dr. Wooten urged everyone to wash hands frequently, wear masks, and practice social distancing to help continue to reduce our region's case rates and enable our economy to recover.

Public testimony included some in favor of loosening restrictions further and others in favor of maintaining the restrictions longer, as the race to develop an effective vaccine draws closer to fruition.

A tattoo parlor urger cited the protective equipment that his business uses while others with less safety procedures in place, such as restaurants, have reopened and caused outbreaks. “We should be allowed to be open and stay open if the state moves in to close things down again, as opposed to other places that are more of a risk,” he said.

But Michelle Krug said she applauds county officials for halting efforts to “fight the state and medical knowledge.” She urged them to stick to science and “not continue to look at reopening sooner than makes sense,” adding that the hundreds of case among SDSU students prove “we are still in danger.” She urged Supervisors, “Stay strong in doing what will be best in the long run, when we look at history backwards and what made sense for our community.”

