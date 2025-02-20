COUNTY SAFE PARKING IN EL CAJON IS CLOSED FOR UPGRADES; PEOPLE LIVING IN VEHICLES ARE REDIRECTED TO SPRING VALLEY SITE

By Miriam Raftery

February 20, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – The County-run safe parking site on Magnolia in unincorporated El Cajon, one of two East County sites set up to help homeless people living in their vehicles, is temporarily closed for renovations. The improvements will include picnic and meeting areas, a dog run, improved bath and shower areas, and permanent structures to house staff offices,

“The site is anticipated to reopen in summer 2025,” says Fernando Lopez, group communications officer for San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency. “People experiencing homelessness and their vehicles are currently being served at Bancroft Safe Parking,” which is located in Spring Valley.

The El Cajon site opened in 2022. The Bancroft site opened in August 2024 and has space for 27 cars to park overnight, starting at 5 p.m. The site has security, along with clean restrooms, hot showers, a small kitchen and a dog run for people with pets. Dinner and breakfast are provided.

The lot is operated by County contractor Dreams for Change.

Those in the program are also paired with a Dreams for Change case worker to help them find housing options.

Gillie and Henry drove their black sedan onto the County’s Bancroft Safe Parking site in Spring Valley in January and since then, they say they have been able to breathe a sigh of relief.

The couple spent months staying at various shelters or sleeping in their car on the side of the road, after increased rent and a job loss forced them out of their long-term rental apartment and into their vehicle.

“No matter how we tried to keep our boat afloat, it was impossible,” Gillie explained, County News Services reports. She says being at Bancroft Safe Parking “makes a whole world of difference to know that at five o’clock, we can come here, we get a shower, there’s a heater, there is coffee, oatmeal for the morning. It’s a relief.”

Gillie and Henry were referred to Bancroft Safe Parking by a County Office of Homeless Solutions outreach worker.

“Safe parking lots provide people with a place to park and sleep for the night, without the risk of being towed or asked to move,” said Dijana Beck, Director of the County Office of Homeless Solutions. “Participants also have support to get things like documents in order, reunifying with family and of course finding a more permanent housing solution.”

The goal is to help the families, couples, and other people find more stable housing. Pets are welcome, too. On average, residents stay at Bancroft Safe Parking between three to six months.

For Gillie and Henry, their wait is over as they move into a studio thanks to support from the program.

The County’s Bancroft and Magnolia Safe Parking sites are part of County’s broader efforts to expand emergency housing options for people experiencing homelessness in the unincorporated communities.

Next up, the County aims to open Troy Street Sleeping Cabins in Lemon Grove in 2026.

Learn more about programs and resources on the County’s Office of Homeless Solutions website.