COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ANNOUNCES TWO WEBINARS ON HOMELESSNESS AUGUST 25 & 31

Source: County of San Diego Planning & Development Services

The County of San Diego – Planning & Development Services (PDS) is pleased to announce (1) additional public webinars, (2) the release of the Draft Zoning Ordinance Amendments Relating to Shelter and Housing Facilities, and (3) the Location Framework and site review process documents for public review. The following documents are available for a 30-day public review from August 13, 2021, to September 12, 2021:

August 18, 2021 (San Diego) - On April 6, 2021, the Board of Supervisors directed staff to continue with the amendments to the Zoning Ordinance related to Shelter and Housing Facilities for persons experiencing homelessness.

The documents are published on the project website at this link: project website . Public comments on all documents are requested by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2021. Please email all comments to PDS.advanceplanning@sdcounty.ca.gov . Alternatively, you can send comments by mail to:

The County is pleased to announce two webinars which will offer interested stakeholders an opportunity to provide public input on the draft Zoning Ordinance amendments that will be presented to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in the Fall and Winter of 2021.