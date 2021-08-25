COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ANNOUNCES TWO WEBINARS ON HOMELESSNESS AUGUST 25 & 31

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Source:  County of San Diego Planning & Development Services

August 18, 2021 (San Diego) - On April 6, 2021, the Board of Supervisors directed staff to continue with the amendments to the Zoning Ordinance related to Shelter and Housing Facilities for persons experiencing homelessness. 

The County of San Diego – Planning & Development Services (PDS) is pleased to announce (1) additional public webinars, (2) the release of the Draft Zoning Ordinance Amendments Relating to Shelter and Housing Facilities, and (3) the Location Framework and site review process documents for public review. The following documents are available for a 30-day public review from August 13, 2021, to September 12, 2021: 

 

  • Draft Zoning Ordinance Amendments Relating to Shelter and Housing Facilities for Persons Experiencing Homelessness 
  • Siting Framework 

 

The documents are published on the project website at this link: project website. Public comments on all documents are requested by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2021. Please email all comments to PDS.advanceplanning@sdcounty.ca.govAlternatively, you can send comments by mail to:

 

County of San Diego 

Attn: Zoning Ordinance Amendments Related to Shelter and Housing Facilities-LRP 

Planning & Development Services Department5510 Overland Avenue, Suite 310 

San Diego, CA 92123

 

PUBLIC WEBINARS 

The County is pleased to announce two webinars which will offer interested stakeholders an opportunity to provide public input on the draft Zoning Ordinance amendments that will be presented to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in the Fall and Winter of 2021.   

 

Webinar #1 

Date & Time: August 25, 2021, 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.  

Meeting ID: 959 6427 5692 

Passcode: 585426 

Or By Phone: Dial by your location 

        +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) 

        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) 

        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) 

        +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) 

        +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) 

        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) 

(To Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aywR4okep) 

 

Webinar #2  

Date & Time: August 31, 2021, 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.  

Meeting ID: 959 6427 5692 

Passcode: 585426 

Or By Phone: Dial by your location 

        +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) 

        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) 

        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) 

        +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) 

        +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) 

        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) 

(To Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aywR4okep 

 

If you have any questions, please contact Audrey Hamilton at PDS.advanceplanning@sdcounty.ca.gov or at the following project phone: (858) 505-6677.  

 

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon