COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ANNOUNCES TWO WEBINARS ON HOMELESSNESS AUGUST 25 & 31

Source: County of San Diego Planning & Development Services
August 18, 2021 (San Diego) - On April 6, 2021, the Board of Supervisors directed staff to continue with the amendments to the Zoning Ordinance related to Shelter and Housing Facilities for persons experiencing homelessness.
The County of San Diego – Planning & Development Services (PDS) is pleased to announce (1) additional public webinars, (2) the release of the Draft Zoning Ordinance Amendments Relating to Shelter and Housing Facilities, and (3) the Location Framework and site review process documents for public review. The following documents are available for a 30-day public review from August 13, 2021, to September 12, 2021:
- Draft Zoning Ordinance Amendments Relating to Shelter and Housing Facilities for Persons Experiencing Homelessness
- Siting Framework
The documents are published on the project website at this link: project website. Public comments on all documents are requested by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2021. Please email all comments to PDS.advanceplanning@sdcounty.ca.gov. Alternatively, you can send comments by mail to:
County of San Diego
Attn: Zoning Ordinance Amendments Related to Shelter and Housing Facilities-LRP
Planning & Development Services Department5510 Overland Avenue, Suite 310
San Diego, CA 92123
PUBLIC WEBINARS
The County is pleased to announce two webinars which will offer interested stakeholders an opportunity to provide public input on the draft Zoning Ordinance amendments that will be presented to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in the Fall and Winter of 2021.
Webinar #1
Date & Time: August 25, 2021, 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95964275692?pwd=RzZBcG5OanlvRUxXbVRzdGEzRDZaUT09
Meeting ID: 959 6427 5692
Passcode: 585426
Or By Phone: Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
(To Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aywR4okep)
Webinar #2
Date & Time: August 31, 2021, 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Register for the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95964275692?pwd=RzZBcG5OanlvRUxXbVRzdGEzRDZaUT09
Meeting ID: 959 6427 5692
Passcode: 585426
Or By Phone: Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
(To Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aywR4okep
If you have any questions, please contact Audrey Hamilton at PDS.advanceplanning@sdcounty.ca.gov or at the following project phone: (858) 505-6677.
