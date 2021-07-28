COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO WORKSHOP SERIES ON BRINGING CLIMATE ACTION PLAN (CAP) INTO COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA LAW

CAP Update Measure Development Workshop: Energy, Water, and Waste Emissions Reduction Sectors

East County News Service

July 24, 2021 (Unincorporated San Diego) - The County invites you to participate in their online Climate Action Plan (CAP) Update measure development workshop series. The July 28 virtual workshop covers Energy, water, and waste emissions reduction sectors.

Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM

Use this link to register for the workshop and add the event to your calendar. You will receive a confirmation e-mail and a numeric passcode to participate in the meeting.

If you are interested in being notified of their upcoming opportunities to participate, please sign up for the County’s CAP mailing list.

PROJECT BACKGROUND

On September 30, 2020, the County of San Diego (County) Board of Supervisors voted to set aside its approval of the County’s 2018 Climate Action Plan (2018 CAP) and related actions because the Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Report (2018 CAP SEIR) was found to be out of compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). In response to this Board action, staff are preparing a Climate Action Plan Update (CAP Update) to revise the 2018 CAP and correct the items identified by the Court within the Final 2018 CAP SEIR that were not compliant.

The overall objective of the CAP Update is to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated from activities within the unincorporated county (community) and GHG emissions generated by County facilities and operational activities throughout the county, including facilities and operations located within incorporated cities (County operations), to meet or exceed GHG reduction goals under State laws.

WORKSHOP SERIES

The County will be holding a series of public workshops throughout this year to present project updates and solicit feedback on the CAP Update project. In addition to these workshops, the County will be soliciting feedback in smaller group settings that provide an opportunity for focused discussion around topics that include transportation/built environment, agriculture, conservation, energy/water/waste, equity and environmental justice, and other important topics. All information convened from focused discussions will be integrated into future public workshops.

CAP measures are organized under five greenhouse gas emission sectors including Built Environment & Transportation, Energy, Solid Waste, Water & Wastewater, and Agriculture & Conservation. Each workshop in the series will provide an overview of the CAP project components and act as a foundation for developing vision statements of an equitable, net-zero carbon emissions future for each respective sector. Input will be solicited through a series of interactive poll questions and a discussion forum. Feedback will be used to inform the preparation of the vision statements.

You can spread the word and share the CAP Update Virtual Public Workshop: Measure Development Energy, Water, and Waste Emissions Reduction Sectors flyer (English and Español) with your friends and colleagues!

Comment letters may be submitted electronically via e-mail at: CAP@sdcounty.ca.gov.