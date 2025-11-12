County urges parents and stores to throw away formula linked to a national infant botulism outbreak

By Fernanda Lopez Halvorson, County of San Diego Communications Office

November 12, 2025 (San Diego) - San Diego County is urging residents and retailers to throw out ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. This includes all lots, can sizes and single-serve “anywhere” sticks.

As of November 10, the formula is linked to 15 nationwide cases of infant botulism. While California has had two cases none have been reported in San Diego County.

ByHeart, the maker of the formula, issued a voluntary product recall on Nov. 8 on certain lots but expanded the recall to all ByHeart formula on Nov. 11.

The formula under recall is typically sold online and at major retailers. The County Department of Environmental Health and Quality has been working this week with local retailers to ensure the product is no longer on the shelves.

If you have any unopened ByHeart formula at home, please discard it and do not use it.

If your infant has already taken some of this formula and you still have the open container, the FDA recommends to photograph or record the information on the package including brand and lot number, seal it, label it “do not use” and store for 30 days in case there is a need for health officials to test the formula.

Parents or caregivers with an infant experiencing symptoms after being fed ByHeart formula, should seek medical attention immediately.

Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness that is a medical emergency. It primarily affects babies younger than six months and is caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death.

Signs and symptoms can show up as early as three days after exposure but usually take 10 to 30 days. They include constipation and neurologic symptoms such as poor feeding, weak crying, loss of head control and difficulty swallowing.

To more fully alert the local medical community, County Public Health officials today issued a California Health Alert Network for San Diego County . Along with publishing the alert, public health officials are working with healthcare providers regionally to be on alert for clinical signs of infant botulism and report any suspected cases to the California Department of Public Health and the County’s epidemiology unit.

The nationwide infant botulism outbreak is known to have sickened 15 infants in 12 states between Aug. 9 and Nov. 10, 2025. All 15 infants were hospitalized, with no deaths reported.