COUNTY URGES RESIDENTS TO GET BOOSTER SHOTS, AS MASKS COME OFF

Source: County News Service

Only 53% of those eligible locally have received boosters, but 88% of hospitalizations are patients who have not had booster shots

February 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- With masks coming off indoors in many public places for fully vaccinated people, County health officials are urging all eligible San Diegans to get all the recommended COVID-19 doses, including the additional dose and booster shot.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain effective at preventing hospitalizations and very effective and preventing severe illness.

According to the County Health and Human Services Agency, 1,616 hospitalizations were reported during the 30-day period between Jan. 4 and Feb. 2, 2022. Of those, nearly 88% were not fully vaccinated with boosters.

“COVID-19 vaccine additional doses and boosters offer protection against the Omicron variant, prevent serious illness in most people and keep people out of the hospital,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “San Diegans should get all the recommended vaccine doses as soon as they are eligible.”

An additional shot is recommended for people ages 5 and up who are moderately and severely immunocompromised. COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available for fully vaccinated people ages 12 and up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends an additional dose for moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals three months after the primary dose. For boosters, the CDC recommends people receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot five months after their primary series. A Johnson & Johnson booster is recommended two months after the first dose.

Pfizer boosters have been approved for everyone age 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available only for adults 18 years and older.

An additional dose for immunocompromised people is recommended to be given 28 days after the second dose—Pfizer is available for everyone ages 5 and up and Moderna for just adults 18 and older. Individuals in this category are also eligible for a booster dose 2 or 3 months after their last primary dose depending on the type of vaccine they received initially.

Locally, a total of 1,131,912 or 53.7% of the 2,107,394 San Diegans who are fully vaccinated have received a booster. That means 975,482 are due for a booster.

Where COVID-19 Vaccines Are Available

The region has plenty of COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses. The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics, and County locations. You can also make an appointment or find a site near you by calling (833) 422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.