COUNTY URGES RESIDENTS TO HAVE A COVID-SAFE SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

February 4, 2021 (San Diego) -- With Sunday’s big game on the horizon, the County is asking for the public’s help to prevent Super Bowl parties from becoming super spreader events.

“The safest way to gather and celebrate the Super Bowl is virtually, or with people you live with,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Local case numbers have been on a downward trend and we want to keep the region moving in the right direction toward the goal line.”