COUNTY URGES RESIDENTS TO HAVE A COVID-SAFE SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

Source: San Diego Communications Office
 
February 4, 2021 (San Diego) -- With Sunday’s big game on the horizon, the County is asking for the public’s help to prevent Super Bowl parties from becoming super spreader events.

“The safest way to gather and celebrate the Super Bowl is virtually, or with people you live with,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Local case numbers have been on a downward trend and we want to keep the region moving in the right direction toward the goal line.”

 
Suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include decorating your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors, making appetizers and sharing recipes virtually with friends, and starting a text group to comment on the game or the halftime show.
 

