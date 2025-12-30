County warns residents about deadly wild mushrooms

By Fernanda Lopez Halvorson, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo courtesy California Department of Public Health

December 30, 2025 (San Diego) - County public health officials are urging residents to avoid foraging for, or eating, wild mushrooms as some could contain a dangerous toxin called amatoxin that causes severe liver damage and can even lead to death.

Winter rainfall creates conditions favorable for mushroom growth. The California Department of Public Health reports an outbreak of 21 cases mostly in Northern California linked to amatoxin in forage mushrooms that led to one death and sickened adults and children.

Amatoxin is a high potency toxin that can cause severe liver damage and death, even in small amounts. These toxins are not destroyed by cooking, freezing, or drying.

“The amatoxin cases in other parts of California are linked to the death cap mushroom (Amanita Phalloides),” said Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “These mushrooms along with other amanita-containing mushrooms can be found in San Diego. The best way to stay safe is to avoid collecting and eating all wild mushrooms. Even mushrooms that look harmless can contain dangerous toxins that lead to life-threatening illness days later. Store-bought mushrooms are the safest choice.”