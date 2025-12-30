County warns residents about deadly wild mushrooms

Printer-friendly version
By Fernanda Lopez Halvorson, County of San Diego Communications Office
Photo courtesy California Department of Public Health
December 30, 2025 (San Diego) - County public health officials are urging residents to avoid foraging for, or eating, wild mushrooms as some could contain a dangerous toxin called amatoxin that causes severe liver damage and can even lead to death.
Winter rainfall creates conditions favorable for mushroom growth. The California Department of Public Health reports an outbreak of 21 cases mostly in Northern California linked to amatoxin in forage mushrooms that led to one death and sickened adults and children.
Amatoxin is a high potency toxin that can cause severe liver damage and death, even in small amounts. These toxins are not destroyed by cooking, freezing, or drying.
“The amatoxin cases in other parts of California are linked to the death cap mushroom (Amanita Phalloides),” said Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “These mushrooms along with other amanita-containing mushrooms can be found in San Diego. The best way to stay safe is to avoid collecting and eating all wild mushrooms. Even mushrooms that look harmless can contain dangerous toxins that lead to life-threatening illness days later. Store-bought mushrooms are the safest choice.”
Delayed Symptoms Can Be Deceptive
Amatoxin poisoning often begins with nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea, usually six to 24 hours after ingestion. Symptoms may briefly improve, giving a false sense of recovery. Serious liver injury can develop one to four days later, sometimes progressing rapidly to liver failure.
Because symptoms are delayed, people may not immediately connect their illness to eating wild mushrooms.
Children and pets are at risk because they may accidentally ingest mushrooms growing in yards, parks, canyons or open spaces. County health officials recommend people remove wild mushrooms from their yards or gardens and discourage children from touching or playing with them.
What to Do
Anyone who has eaten wild mushrooms and develops symptoms should seek medical care immediately and can call the California Poison Control System at 1-800-222-1222. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and provides free, confidential advice. If your pet eats a poisonous mushroom, contact your veterinarian or the American SPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435.
Recent comments