COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY VOTES JUNE 26 WHETHER TO WITHDRAW FROM WATER CONSERVATION GARDEN: PETITION LAUNCHED TO SAVE GARDEN’S FUNDING

By Kristin Kjaero

June 21, 2025 (San Diego) - - On June 26, San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) will vote on a staff recommendation to end its sponsorship and funding for the Water Conservation Garden.

The Garden says accessibility to the public is at risk if SDCWA withdraws, and started an online petition campaign to request that an option to stay, be added to the Committee's agenda. The petition has received 1,319 signatures in its first 24 hours. One can also send an email addressed to committee members via their clerk.

The proposal to end SDCWA’s support of the Garden will go first to the Administration and Finance Committee at 9 a.m. which will consider two options: to withdraw, or to withdraw and donate $150,000 over the next two years. The result of the Committee's vote will then move to a list of consent items at the full SDCWA Board meeting at 2p.m.

The Garden is operated by the Water Conservation Authority, six public entities with their contract up for renewal at the end of June. San Diego withdrew last month due to the city’s own budget crisis, and with 40% of a weighted vote at SDCWA, the city may pull SDCWA out as well. This would mean a loss of one-third of the Garden’s current sponsorship and funding, while funding the Garden would be 0.02% of SDCWA’s proposed budget.

The remaining members of the Water Conservation Authority have committed to continuing support for one or two years, but within six months plan to decide, based on the Garden finances, whether it will continue to exist or be given to the Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District, on whose property it is located.

Lynn Neault, Chancellor of GCCCD, has previously stated in meetings that her mandate is education. If the Garden converts to a college facility, there is no written commitment on how much access the public would have, though the Chancellor has verballized in board meetings that she is committed to figuring a path forward that would include some community access.

“The Garden is the only venue of its kind in the County and offers an incredible ability to educate the region on our very complex and reliable water systems,” said Brian Olney, Helix Water District General Manager and current Acting Administrator of the Garden.

The Garden has consistently earned more and spent less than budgeted since the Water Conservation Authority took over the management of the Garden from the now defunct Friends of the Garden in April 2024. With all new management practices and updates to the facility, it came back stronger than ever, even gaining accreditation as an Arboretum. The Garden operates on a lean budget with a modestly paid staff of three ful-time and two part-time employees, made possible because of enthusiastic volunteers.

Since July, 100 volunteers on 25 work teams donated 10,250 hours, which translates to $205,000 of labor expenses saved - a testament to the community’s engagement and dedication to the Garden’s mission.

The Garden is part of the heart of our County, having served the now 3.3 million residents of San Diego County for 25 years, as a 6 acre public model of sustainable practices. It provides info and educational programs for all ages, as well serving as a dog-friendly and family-friendly venue and oasis for the community.

It also offers a variety of classes on sustainable best practices, as well as wellness and yoga in the Garden. Over the years, some 90,000 elementary and middle school students have visited on school and scouting field trips.

The Garden provides information and displays on both water-wise and fire-wise landscaping, both critical in an era of drought conditions and high fire danger. Plus the Garden hosts events such as Tomatomania, plant sales and the Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival, drawing crowds of thousands.

Lauren Magnuson, Director of Garden Operations, states, “The Water Conservation Garden is more than a collection of drought-tolerant plants, it’s a living classroom, a sanctuary, and a community asset. With the support of public agencies, like our water districts, we give back to ratepayers in immeasurable ways: through education, inspiration, and sustainable solutions that ripple far beyond the garden gates.”

Magnuson encourages the public to sign the online petition and send an email to SDCWA members before Thursday’s vote that could determine whether or not the Water Conservation Garden will survive as a treasured public resource.