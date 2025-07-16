COUNTY WINS NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR INNOVATIVE PROGRAMS

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

July 16, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The County of San Diego has been honored with 51 Achievement Awards for programs it provides to the public by the National Association of Counties, which recognizes standout county government programs.

The County received awards in 15 categories for programs that run the gamut of the services the County provides from law enforcement to health services, to land use, including the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan .

They included programs that streamline County processes to help customers; provide health services and education; support youth and families; protect public safety; plan for better communities; address housing insecurity; and safeguard the environment, including agriculture.

One of the programs being recognized provides Probation youth with education about the risks of opioid misuse and gives them life-saving training on giving someone Narcan, also known by its generic name, naloxone, used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Another program honored with an award, the Business Certificate Program, equips businesses with tools and knowledge to comply with public health regulations and foster safe environments for employees and patrons. These strategies foster long-term community health and strengthen public-private partnerships.

The County was also recognized for the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan. The project, fueled by input from the community, will transform a community corridor from a four-lane to a two-lane road and create additional amenities for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

A program to better support neurodivergent job applicants—Neurodivergent Excellence: Inclusive Interviewing—was also honored. It expands hiring practices by creating a more accessible, supportive, and inclusive interview process for people who may have different ways of learning because of conditions like autism, attention deficit disorder and dyslexia.

Below is the full list of winning programs:

Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Category:

Red Envelope With Birth Certificate Issued During The 2024 Lunar New Year – Assessor Recorder County Clerk

Strengths-Based Case Management Art Show – Behavioral Health

Children and Youth Category:

Reimagining a Child Protection System to a Child and Family Well Being System Focused on Equity and Prevention to Strengthen Families – Child Welfare Services

Sheriff’s Junior Women’s Academy – Sheriff

Civic Education and Public Information Category:

Community Connections Program – Human Resources

Sheriff Rise Above Program – Sheriff

Vector Control Program Media Campaign Translation – Environmental Health

Community and Economic Development Category:

Bridging Distances: Learning Podcasts for Rural Health and Community Support – Health and Human Services Agency

Engaging Businesses for a Healthy Tomorrow – Healt and Human Services Agency

Levant Senior Cottages – Housing and Community Development

San Diego County Department of Child Support Services Annual CSAM Super Saturday – Child Support

Strengthening Food Security Through Farmers’ Markets – Agriculture, Weights and Measures

Strengthening Kinship Care: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Initiative – Health and Human Services Agency

County Administration and Management Category:

Archives Traveling Lecture Series – Assessor Recorder County Clerk

Farming Liaisons – Planning and Development Services

Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (JEDI) Program – Finance and General Government

Navigating Loss Program – Assessor Recorder County Clerk

Rebuilding Public Health Infrastructure and Workforce After the Pandemic – Public Health, a division of the Health and Human Services Agency

Professional Development Training Series – Parks and Recreation

Recorder/County Clerk Staffing Plan – Assessor Recorder County Clerk

The Agency Promise: A Foundation for Future Success – Health and Human Services Agency

County Resiliency: Infrastructure, Energy and Sustainability Category:

Systems Approach for Nursery Certification – Agriculture, Weights and Measures

Criminal Justice and Public Safety Category:

Contraband Narcotics Interdiction Team – Sheriff

EBT Theft Fraud Prevention – Health and Human Services Agency

Youth Development Academy (YDA) Fire Program – Probation

Health Category:

Antimicrobial Resistance Laboratory Section – Public Health, a division of Health and Human Services

Illicit Fentanyl and Overdose Prevention Public Messaging – Public Health

LGBTQIA+ Health Telebriefing Series and Gender-Affirming Care Initiative – Public Health

Narcan Education Program – Probation

No-Cost Transportation Program for Older Adults – Aging & Independence Services

Social Media Story Telling: Maximizing Partner Successes for Community Engagement – Health and Human Services Agency

TB Elimination Community of Practice – Public Health

The Rural Health Post-Hospital Discharge Program – County Fire

Human Services Category:

BenefitsCal Call Me and Web Chat – Health and Human Services Agency

Coordinated Eviction Prevention System (CEPS) – Health and Human Services Agency

Delivering Disaster CalFresh (DCF) Benefits at FEMA Disaster Response Centers (DRCs) – Health and Human Services Agency

Encampment Resolution Funds (ERF) Program – Health and Human Services Agency

LGBTQ+ Affirming Services – People At-Risk of or Experiencing Homelessness – Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities

SAR Courtesy Callback – Health and Human Services Agency

The CARE Act Program – Behavioral Health

Information Technology Category:

Digital Platform for Staff Training – Planning and Development Services

Using Automation for Quick Customer Address Correction – Health and Human Services Agency

Libraries Category:

Combating Regional Hunger and Low Access Food Areas – Library

Sustainable Libraries Initiative (SLI) Certification – Library

Parks and Recreation Category:

Waterfront Park Active Recreation – Parks and Recreation

Personnel Management, Employment and Training Category

Neurodivergent Excellence: Inclusive Interviewing – Human Resources

Planning Category:

Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan – Planning and Development Services

Voluntary Conservation and Land Management Assistance Annual Workshop – Planning and Development Services

Risk and Emergency Management Category:

Continuity of Operations Program – Assessor Recorder County Clerk