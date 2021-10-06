By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

October 6, 2021 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego’s newly released 2020-21 Annual Report shows the County responding to new challenges while continuing to deliver its essential services.

Those challenges include acting to increase social justice, equity, reform, community engagement, transparency and sustainability across the breadth of County programs, to build a framework for the future and create a County that works for all people.

“We hope this Annual Report gives our residents a snapshot of all the things their County government is doing,” said County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer. “Our top priority has always been, and remains, serving the residents of San Diego County.”

The Annual Report breaks down County accomplishments over the past fiscal year into 10 categories: Behavioral Health, Climate Action and Sustainability, Community Investments, COVID-19 Response and Economic Recovery, Government Transparency, Health Equity, Homelessness, Housing Accessibility and Affordability, Public Safety and Justice Reform, and Racial Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion.

The report notes that the County has created several new offices and departments to help it meet its new challenges. Some of those include the Office of Equity and Racial Justice; a Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities department; the Office of Environmental and Climate Justice; and a data-driven Office of Evaluation, Performance and Analytics to help improve how the County evaluates programs and creates policy.

Some of the highlights of the Annual Report include:

The County of San Diego provides services and programs that touch the lives of nearly every person who lives in the region.