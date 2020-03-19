Photo credit: Twitter @211SD

By Katie Cadiao, County of San Diego Communications Office

March 19, 2020 (San Diego) – While the (County's Family Resource Center and Housing and Community Development Services) physical offices are closing, the County is committed to continue providing its services during the ongoing health emergency. Most services provided at these facilities are available online, and staff will continue to answer questions via phone or email.

Residents looking to apply for essential services, including food and housing assistance, medical coverage and other vital support programs, can apply for benefits online . They can also call 2-1-1 San Diego and a live representative can help with the application process by phone.

San Diegans who are already signed up for benefits, including CalWORKs, CalFresh, Medi-Cal or General Relief benefits, can manage their case online . Existing customers can send required documents electronically via LaterDocs .