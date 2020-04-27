COUNTY'S TWO NEW TESTING SITES OPEN

Video shows some footage of trial site in Oceanside that is not currently open.
 
By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office
 
April 27, 2020 (San Diego) -- Two new, appointment-only COVID-19 testing sites opened today in Escondido and Chula Vista, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.
 
One of the drive-up free testing sites is at the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido, and the other is at the Live Well Center in Chula Vista.
 
“The two sites were opened to test people with symptoms to meet the needs of the community,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Our goal is to make testing as widely available as capacity and supplies will allow us.”
 
Doctor Referral and Appointment Needed
 
People with symptoms who have a health care provider should contact their doctor to get tested. People with symptoms without a provider or health care coverage can call 2-1-1 and ask to speak to the nurse triage line to request a referral. The nurses can give a referral and make an appointment to get tested.
 
People without an appointment will not be tested.
 
Hours of operation at the two sites are as follows:
 
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Monday to Friday
North Inland Live Well Escondido Center
649 W. Mission Ave., Escondido, CA 92025
 
1 – 7 p.m.
Monday to Friday
Live Well Center at Chula Vista
690 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
 
Testing capacity will also continue at the County’s first drive-up site at the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley.
 
Mobile testing sites will soon be deployed in other parts of the region to accommodate the growing demand for testing.
 
The nasal swab tests at all three sites are conducted by County Public Health nurses and using the County Public Health lab. Results typically take between 24-48 hours.
 
José A. Álvarez is a communications specialist with the County of San Diego Communications Office. Contact

Comments

It's not clear to me

Submitted by on

how and why this works. Symptomatic patients are referred by their doctors for this test. If the results are positive "this reinforces the need for a fourteen-day quarantine." I don't know, but I'm guessing that this will require the diseased patient to remain at home with his family -- for how long? (the patient may have been doing this anyhow) . . .and (2) who enforces it?... . .(3) Is that what "reinforcing the need" means? . . .(4) So we should just assume that everyone else in that home will also become infected if they haven't been already? . . .and (5) leave them free if they have a job in an essential field, for example, to infect others? (It's been called a 'hot spot'). . .I understand that in China they tested more widely and wouldn't allow a citizen with the virus to go home, but rather to a special hospital with (only) other infected patients. China has a stronger government than we do, and more compliant citizens, and so it can enforce these sorts of demands. Apparently that won't happen here. . .And one view on this side is that he disease has been nowhere near as destructive as they forecast. We could probably all, or many of us, walk around at jobs and activities with masks and get through this without all the heartbreak and depression that's going to take its toll because of the draconian assault on especially the poor citizens, which is many. It had been reported that a large majority of citizens had less than a thousand dollars saved for emergencies. . . .Also there's been a lot of fudging of the numbers. The current 55,000 US COVID-19 deaths is an inflated number, and is still less than the initial CDC flu death "estimate" (that's the word they used) for 2017-2018 -- 80,000 -- an estimate which was later reduced to a smaller estimate, 61,000. (Cause of death is not a science.)

