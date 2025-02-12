COUPLE FROM TIFERETH ISRAEL SYNAGOGUE KILLED IN I-8 PILEUP MONDAY NIGHT

Developing story

By Donald H. Harrison, San Diego Jewish World, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Roz Allina, second from left, at a Sisterhood luncheon at Sheldon’s Service Station in La Mesa hours before her death. (Photo: Sue Cherlin)

February 12, 2025 (La Mesa) - Hours after attending a birthday gathering for Tifereth Israel Synagogue’s Sisterhood members who were celebrating their February birthdays, Rosalyn Allina and her husband James — Roz, 77, and Jim, 79 — were killed in a chain-reaction freeway accident.

California Highway Patrol reported that the Allinas’ car, a 2004 Toyota, either was “traveling at a slow speed or was stopped” in the third lane of the four-lane eastbound Interstate 8 near the Lake Murray Boulevard/ 70th Street exit around 7:18 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, when they were fatally struck from behind.

The county coroner reported that the Allinas were seated inside their apparently broken-down stationary sedan with its lights off when their car was hit. The resulting four-car pileup prompted the eastbound lanes of the freeway to be closed for several hours. Debris was scattered all over the roadway.

Jim Allina was driving Car #1. The CHP reported that a 34-year-old female from San Diego with a 4-year-old passenger was in Car No. 2, a 2016 Dodge. Car #3, a 2017 Kia, was driven by a 63-year-old female from El Cajon. Car #4, a 2017 Mercedes, was driven by a 30-year-old male from El Cajon.

Jim Allina was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts of witnesses and paramedics to revive him and Roz, City News Service reported via KNBC Television. The California Highway Patrol reported that Roz Allina was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The driver and passenger of Car #2 were taken as a precaution to Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Car #3’s driver sustained minor injuries. Car #4’s driver sustained no injuries.

The CHP commented on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that “this is an ongoing investigation; it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.”

Both Roz and Jim were retired; she as a licensed clinical social worker and he as a dealer in European antiques. Cailin Acosta, assistant editor of San Diego Jewish World and editor of the newsletter for Tifereth Israel Synagogue’s Sisterhood, said that Roz had been a Sisterhood board member for many years.

“Roz was in a mahjongg group that met every Friday at 12:30 p.m. until ‘time was up,'” Acosta said. “Roz was always happy to host and always said she would ‘provide the junk.’ She would put out candy and cakes for us to nosh on.”

At Monday’s Sisterhood luncheon, Roz wrote a “happy birthday” message to Acosta’s 12-year-old twins, CeCe and Alex. “I did not think this would be the last time I would see her. … The Lake Murray/ 70th Street exit is the one we take to get home from the I-8 freeway. This will be emotional and we will probably not take this exit for a while.”

Bea Goldberg, a former Tifereth Israel Synagogue congregant and a friend of 40-years standing, reported from her home in Orange, California, that Jim was an inveterate walker around his La Mesa neighborhood. Goldberg and the Allinas joined for lunch last week at an Orange County restaurant.

Roz was originally from Columbus, Ohio; Jim was from the San Francisco Bay area, Goldberg said. A daughter, Lori Laskey, lives in Riverside County.