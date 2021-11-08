COURT SERVICES IMPACTED BY COLLAPSED ROOF AT VISTA COURTHOUSE

Source: Superior Court of San Diego County

November 8, 2021 (Vista) – The ceiling collapsed in Department 12 of the Vista Courthouse at 6 a.m. Fortunately, no one was present in the courtroom at the time of the collapse.

The single-story (North) building was evacuated and will remain closed indefinitely until the officials determine what caused the collapse and deem it is safe to reopen. The closure impacts 18 courtrooms, the criminal business office, juvenile court business office, Family Court Services, Family Law Facilitator, and the children’s waiting room.

The South building and annex are not affected and remain open.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience as we wait for more information on when we can resume operations in that section of the courthouse. We are working to relocate court appearances and I apologize for any inconvenience” said Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne.

Below is information for those who may be impacted due to court services or jury duty:

JURORS: Should continue to report for duty by phone as scheduled.

FAMILY COURT SERVICES: Mediation services will continue as scheduled.

FAMILY LAW FACILITATOR: Report to the triage table in the South building lobby.

JUVENILE: Report to the Civil business office in the South building.

CRIMINAL BUSINESS OFFICE: Filings will be accepted in the lobby of the South building.

CHILDREN’S WAITING ROOM: The Children’s Waiting Room is located in the impacted section of the building and will be closed until further notice.