COVERED CALIFORNIA OPEN ENROLLMENT THROUGH JANUARY 31

January 11, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Access to affordable, quality health care is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Californians can sign up for health insurance or make changes to their existing plans through Covered California during open enrollment. Open enrollment for health care through Covered California began on November 1 and ends January 31, 2021.

Coverage may be more affordable than you think. Find out more about your health care options at https://www.coveredca.com/