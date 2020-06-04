COVID-19 CASES RISE ACROSS EAST COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

April 7, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- El Cajon now has 74 cases of COVID-19 reported, accounting fo 5.3% of the total cases in San Diego County, as of yesterday's figures released by County health officials.

The cities of La Mesa, Lemon Grove and Santee have 23, 13, and 16 cases respectively.

In the uincorporated communities, 157 cases are reported including 63 in communities not identified, 34 in Spring Valley, 12 in Lakeside, 8 in Ramona, 2 in Jamul, 1 in Alpine, and a case or two each in even remote area such as Ranchita, Borrego Springs, and Descanso.

The city of San Diego still accounts for just over half the case (50.8%) with 713 reported. See chart at left for a breakdown of all cases in our region.

Governor Newsom says health experts predict that California's COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in May. State and county stay-home orders remain in place and residents are encouraged to cover their mouths and noses with masks or bandanas when going to public places to help prevent spread of the disease and flatten the growth curve.