COVID-19 CASES SPIKE IN COUNTY AFTER THANKSGIVING GATHERINGS; U.S. DEATH RATES 3-6 TIMES HIGHER IN STATES WITH LOW VACCINATION RATES

East County News Service

December 6, 2021 (San Diego) – The number of COVID-19 cases reported by San Diego County’s Health and Human Service Agency jumped to 1,153 on December 2nd. That’s nearly double the numbers the prior two days, which were in the 600s. County health officials s believe the upturn is tied to Thanksgiving gatherings and not due to the new Omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in San Diego County. The Delta variant still accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S..

The news comes on the heels of a National Public Radio (NPR) analysis which found death rates from COVID-19 in recent months have ranged from three to six times higher in Republican-leaning red states than in Democratic leaning blue states – a dramatic difference likely due primarily to high vaccination rates in blue states and low vaccination rates in red states. NPR credits the high death rate in red states to misinformation on COVID and vaccines.

“Unfortunately, rises like these after holidays are not unexpected,” said Cameron Kaiser, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer. Kaiser says more case increases are likely to occur during the next couple months because of other upcoming holidays.

“County residents need to be mindful that Delta is still out there,” Kaiser said. “Indoor masking, vaccination and good hygiene are still strongly advised. People should not visit family and friends or go to work if you’re ill.”

With recent detections of the Omicron variant in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the County continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health to review existing recommendations as more data becomes available.

County health officials urge San Diegans to continue following the measures to protect against all varieties of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. They are:

Get vaccinated and get a booster if you qualify. The vaccine is available at health care providers, retail pharmacies and community clinics. You can also make an appointment or find a site near you by calling (833) 422-4255 or visiting the My Turn website

Wear a mask, especially in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Get tested if you have any symptoms, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not. You can make a free test appointment or find a walk-in test clinic at coronavirus-sd.com

Wash your hands frequently and stay home if you’re sick and distance yourself from others.

More information about COVID-19, testing and vaccinations can be found at coronavirus-sd.com.