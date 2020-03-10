COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS TO AFFECT COUNTY BOARD MEETINGS

By Tracy DeFore

March 10, 2020 Board of Supervisors meeting

March 20, 2020 (San Diego) - The County Board of Supervisors will cancel next week’s Wednesday board meeting and discuss those agenda items during its Tuesday board meeting on March 24.

Due to COVID-19 and the governor’s March 19 directive for everyone in the State of California to stay home, in-person participation at Board of Supervisors meetings will not be allowed.

Residents can still watch the meeting online or on television. Anyone who wants to participate in the meeting can do so via teleconference.

Live video is available while the meeting is in progress and archived several hours later. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Cox channel 24 or 19, Spectrum channel 24 or 85, and AT&T U-Verse channel 99.

A call-in line is also available to listen to the live Board meeting while it is in session at (619) 531-4716. Additional information is posted on the Clerk of the Board's website.

Members of the public can use the eComment service to submit comments on agenda and non-agenda items until the beginning of the meeting.

Those who want to participate in the meeting via teleconference can email their name and the agenda item number they wish to address to publiccomment@sdcounty.ca.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

Teleconferencing instructions are posted on the Clerk of the Board’s website. Large groups wishing to comment on a common item are encouraged to submit comments in writing or to identify one spokesperson to join the teleconference on behalf of the group.

Additionally, Board members may be attending the meeting via teleconference or phone conference and will conduct business as usual.

For more information, visit the Clerk of the Board website or call 619-531-5434.