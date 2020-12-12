COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC OPENS AT PETCO PARK AS COUNTY SEEKS MORE VACCINATORS

Photo: The Vaccination Super Station at Petco Park is expected to administer 5,000 doses daily to health care professionals (credit: County of San Diego)

January 13, 2021 (San Diego) -- The County's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station opened Monday at Petco Park, where about 3,500 health care professionals were scheduled to get their first dose of the vaccine in their vehicles.

The operation is the result of a partnership between the County, UC San Diego Health, San Diego Padres and the City of San Diego to help vaccinate thousands of the 500,000 people in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Vaccination Super Station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for health care workers who have made an appointment online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com. By Jan. 15, the site is expected to be administering about 5,000 COVID-19 doses per day.

County, UC San Diego Health Seeking Volunteer Vaccinators

The County is looking for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professional staff to be COVID-19 vaccinators when more doses of the vaccine arrive in the region.

The volunteers will be part of the County Health and Human Services Agency’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), established in 2002 to assist during disasters and public health emergencies. Those interested can learn more or sign up here.

“We need to have as many vaccinators as possible to help us immunize people when the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The volunteers will help us get the vaccine into people’s arms, which will greatly help slow the pandemic.”

Photo: The vaccination clinic at Petco Park is open daily from 7. a.m. to 7 p.m. (credit: County of San Diego)

UC San Diego Health is also looking for volunteer vaccinators to work at the Vaccination Super Station for health care professionals in Phase 1A, that opened this week at Petco Park. More volunteers are needed to vaccinate health care workers as the pilot program ramps up its efforts to vaccinate 5,000 people daily. UC San Diego Health anticipates opening the volunteer registration site soon and encourages those interested to check back for additional details in the coming days.

Volunteers will provide unpaid support as needed, and at the volunteer’s availability, primarily in the local jurisdiction.

There is currently a high volume of spontaneous volunteers, so the County is asking volunteers to be patient as their MRC application is being processed.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit coronavirus-sd.com.

ICU Capacity and Stay Home Order:

The current intensive care unit (ICU) bed availability for the Southern California region is 0.0% and will be updated by the state daily.

The Regional Stay Home Order is in effect and prohibits gatherings of any size with people from other households and adds restrictions for multiple sectors.

The order will last until the region’s ICU availability meets or exceeds 15%.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

Three new community outbreaks were confirmed on Jan. 10: one in a food/beverage processing setting, one in a healthcare setting and one in a faith-based setting.

Six community outbreaks were confirmed Jan. 9: three in business settings, two in healthcare settings and one in a private residence.

Eight community outbreaks were confirmed Jan. 8: five in business settings, one in a government setting and two in a healthcare setting.

In the past seven days (Jan. 4 through Jan. 10), 45 community outbreaks were confirmed.

The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Testing:

25,882 tests were reported to the County on Jan. 10, and the percentage of new positive cases was 11%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 13.5%. Target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 27,626.

People at higher risk for COVID-19 who are with or without symptoms should be tested. People with any symptoms should get tested. Healthcare and essential workers should also get a test, as well as people who have had close contact to a positive case or live in communities that are being highly impacted. Those recently returned from travel, or who participated in holiday gatherings, are also urged to get tested.

Cases:

2,907 cases were reported to the County on Jan. 10. The region’s total is now 194,795.

6,284 or 3.2% of all cases have required hospitalization.

1,273 or 0.7% of all cases and 20.3% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported to the County on Jan. 10. The region’s total is now 1,857.

33 new COVID-19 deaths were reported to the County on Jan. 9.

17 women and 16 men died between Dec. 18 and Jan. 8.

Of the 33 new deaths reported, 17 people who passed away were 80 years or older, five people were in their 70s, 10 people were in their 60s, and one person was in their 50s

31 had underlying medical conditions, one did not and one had medical history pending.

53 new COVID-19 deaths were reported to the County on Jan. 8.

34 men and 19 women died between Dec. 28 and Jan. 8.

Of the 53 new deaths reported, 29 people who passed away were 80 years or older, 12 people were in their 70s, five people were in their 60s, five people were in their 50s, one person was in their 40s and one person was in their 20s.

51 had underlying medical conditions, one did not and one had medical history pending.

More Information:

The more detailed data summaries found on the County’s coronavirus-sd.com website are updated around 5 p.m. daily.