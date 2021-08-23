COVID-19 VACCINATION EVENT AUG. 24 IN EL CAJON INCLUDES GIVAWAYS OF FOOD, DIAPERS AND GIFT CARDS

East County News Service

August 23, 2021 (El Cajon) – The Ihsan Health Initiative will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event this Tuesday, August 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 299 North Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.

The vaccine is available free to everyone age 12 and up. The vaccination event will also include distributions of free food, diapers, resources and gift cards.

A growing number of venues are now requiring proof of vaccination, as are many employers due to a surge in cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.