COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTERS AVAILABLE FOR SAN DIEGANS

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office

October 26, 2021 (San Diego) - COVID-19 vaccination boosters are now recommended and available for everyone who qualifies.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines currently available. However, the time frame for when people should get a booster depends on which vaccine you received.

For people who were vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC indicates the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

For San Diegans who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for people 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

While all three available COVID-19 vaccines have now been approved as boosters, people should stick to the vaccine they originally received. However, they may choose a different one if necessary.

“People should go with their past vaccine, when possible,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “They all continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant which is widely circulating.”