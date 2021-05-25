COVID-19 VACCINE FOR MAQUILADORA WORKERS IN BAJA

Printer-friendly version
By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office
Video by James Kecskes
May 25, 2021 (Baja California) - The County of San Diego is part of a binational effort to vaccinate up to 10,000 maquiladora workers from Baja California against COVID-19.
The pilot project is a partnership between the County, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, UC San Diego Health and six United States companies with subsidiaries in Baja California.
The maquiladora workers will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by the State of California at the County’s request.
