COVID-19 VACCINE FOR MAQUILADORA WORKERS IN BAJA

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
 

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office

Video by James Kecskes
 
May 25, 2021 (Baja California) - The County of San Diego is part of a binational effort to vaccinate up to 10,000 maquiladora workers from Baja California against COVID-19.

The pilot project is a partnership between the County, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, UC San Diego Health and six United States companies with subsidiaries in Baja California.

The maquiladora workers will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by the State of California at the County’s request.

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon