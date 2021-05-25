COVID-19 VACCINE FOR MAQUILADORA WORKERS IN BAJA

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office

May 25, 2021 (Baja California) - The County of San Diego is part of a binational effort to vaccinate up to 10,000 maquiladora workers from Baja California against COVID-19.

The pilot project is a partnership between the County, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, UC San Diego Health and six United States companies with subsidiaries in Baja California.