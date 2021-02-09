COVID-19 VACCINES FOR SENIORS IN RURAL COMMUNITIES THIS WEEK

By Miriam Raftery

February 9, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Vaccinations for seniors age 65 and over will be provided in Alpine, Pine Valley, and Valley Center this week. Appointments are available 1-2 days before each date.

Valley Center Elementary, Valley Center: Feb.9-10

Joan MacQueen School, Alpine: Feb. 11-12

Mt. Empire High School, Pine Valley Feb. 13-14

For direct access to each site, click on the following links:

Tuesday, February 9th, Valley Center

Wednesday, February 10th, Valley Center

Thursday, February 11th, Alpine

Friday, February 12th, Alpine

Saturday, February 13th, Pine Valley

Sunday, February 14th, Pine Valley

The vaccines are provided through the County’s Operation Collaborative under guidance of San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency. The vaccine manufacturer will not be available until the date of each vaccination event.