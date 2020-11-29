COVID-19 VIRUS FOUND IN WASTEWATER AT UCSD: THOSE WHO USED RESTROOMS IN 5 AREAS SHOULD GET TESTED AND WATCH FOR SYMPTOMS

East County News Service

November 29, 2020 (San Diego) – A campus notice advises that the COVID-19 virus (also known as SARS CoV-2) has been detected in the wastewater in five campus areas at the University of California, San Diego.

Anyone who used restroom facilities in those areas between 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 is advised to get tested for the virus and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure period.

Wash hands frequently, wear masks, stay six feet or more from others and be especially careful if you are around others with risk factors including those over age 55 and people with heart, lung, kidney or liver disease, diabetes or obesity.

The notice From Chancellor Pradeep Khosla sent on Nov. 24 states that the five areas that tested positive are:

Seventh College Buildings: Seventh East Buildings 1, 2, 3, and 4

Rita Atkinson Residences

Eleanor Roosevelt College Buildings: North America, Latin America, Earth, ERC Laundry South

Central Mesa Buildings: Mesa Apartments Central 9232, 9234, 9236, 9252, 9254, and 9238 Central Mesa (West Laundry)

Nuevo West: Viento

The testing of wastewater began on Nov. 22 as a proactive step toward identifying the virus shed in feces even before someone tests positive.

For more information, including where to get tested if you’re a UCSD student or staff member, see the campus notice.