COVID-19 VIRUS NOT GOING AWAY IN WARM WEATHER, OR COLD

By Miriam Raftery

March 18, 2020 (San Diego) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispelled hopes that the COVID-19 virus could lessen or go away when the weather warms up. On its myth busters page, WHO advises that evidence indicates that COVID-19 is being transmitted in all climates, including areas with hot and humid weather, as well as in cold and snow.

See details below.

COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates

From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the new coronavirus Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the new coronavirus