COVID CASES RISING IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY AS DELTA VARIANT SPREADS NATIONALLY

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: A San Diego teen is vaccinated at a mobile site at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation. Image from county video

July 14, 2021 (San Diego) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 348 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday as the more infectious “delta” variant spreads and vaccinations slow.

The daily case total was the highest in nearly three months, and comes just days after health officials on Friday issued a plea for San Diegans to get vaccinated.

“We are now seeing about double the number of cases that were being reported a month ago,” said Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “This has led to a 46% increase in hospitalizations and 10% uptake in intensive care unit admissions in the past few weeks.”